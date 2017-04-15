South Tucson mother, adult special needs daughter missing - Tucson News Now

South Tucson mother, adult special needs daughter missing

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Marco Romero. Left: Lourdes Aguilar, Right Maria Figueroa Source: Marco Romero. Left: Lourdes Aguilar, Right Maria Figueroa
SOUTH TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Lourdes Aguilar, 51, and her daughter Maria Lourdes Figueroa, 35, have been missing since Friday morning, according to South Tucson police.

The family of these two women says Figuero has Down Syndrome, and Aguilar suffers from mental instability, depression, and anxiety.

Aguilar is described as a Hispanic, 5' 2" tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing neon workout clothes, and driving a 2000 green Honda Odyssey with Utah plates W279SU.

Police did not provide a description for Figueroa.

Police ask anyone with information on the duo's whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly