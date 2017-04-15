South Tucson mother, adult special needs daughter missing

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Lourdes Aguilar, 51, and her daughter Maria Lourdes Figueroa, 35, have been missing since Friday morning, according to South Tucson police.

The family of these two women says Figuero has Down Syndrome, and Aguilar suffers from mental instability, depression, and anxiety.

Aguilar is described as a Hispanic, 5' 2" tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing neon workout clothes, and driving a 2000 green Honda Odyssey with Utah plates W279SU.

Police did not provide a description for Figueroa.

Police ask anyone with information on the duo's whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

