Reid Park Zoo animals get Easter treats

The animals at Reid Park Zoo are getting a visit from the Easter bunny this weekend.

The Easter Bunny hid egg-shaped enrichment toys with treats inside for the animals on Saturday, and they will get another visit on Sunday.

Keeper Jackie O'Donnell said these enrichment items stimulate the same behaviors of animals in the wild.

"Providing enrichment offers our animals opportunities to display a wide array of natural behaviors. This enrichment, like piñata eggs, while not naturally found in their environment, stimulate the same natural behaviors -- and it is a blast to watch."

The Easter Bunny will be at the zoo again on Sunday, and is available for pictures between 10 am and 1 pm.

