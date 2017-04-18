Fall 2017 Parks & Recreation Program Guide now available

Are you excited to see what classes, programs and special events are available this fall in Oro Valley?

Be sure to check out the Fall 2017 Parks and Recreation Program Guide! It includes details on programs for children, recreational offerings for all age groups, educational classes, aquatics, golf, tennis and special events through December 2017.

The Guide is currently available online as a printable PDF or as a digital reader. Hard copies coming soon.

Recreation Program Guide by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Digital reader: Click here or copy/paste this URL into your web browser:

http://issuu.com/orovalley/docs/summerprogramguide2017_web?e=7482389/46309450.

Printable PDF: Click here or copy/paste this URL into your web browser:

https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/sites/default/files/media/docs/2017/recreation-program-guide.pdf.

For more information on Oro Valley Parks & Recreation, visit www.orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec.

