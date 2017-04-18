Friday Night Live! Summer 2017 Concert Line-up Announced

A classic, dynamic and inspirational musical genre, performed around the world for decades, will take local audiences on a soulful tour this summer. A jazz infusion has taken place each summer on University Boulevard for the past few years.

Presented by The Marshall Foundation, Jonas Hunter Productions and Main Gate Square, the free performances alternate Fridays at a later start time of 7:30 p.m. from April to August. Please make note that this is a half hour later than previous concert seasons. Most performances will last 90 minutes. Coupled with delicious food from nearby local restaurants, the evenings provide a great way to begin the weekend.

“People come to Geronimo Plaza and discover Main Gate is a great place in a lively atmosphere,” said Jane McCollum, Main Gate Square general manager.

Main Gate Square, between Park and Euclid Avenues on University Boulevard, features more than 20 retailers and 30 restaurants near the University of Arizona. Main Gate merchants validate parking for the Tyndall Garage Monday through Friday after 5 p.m. to midnight (all parking fees incurred prior to 5 p.m. are the customer’s responsibility).

Friday Night Live! Summer 2017 Performances:

May 12 - Sylvan Street, Progressive Jazz

Experience the innovative and electrifying music of Sylvan Street. Our progressive Jazz sound brings the energy and excitement of an arena rock concert to the intimacy of a jazz venue. With a diverse and aggressive fusion of original jazz, rock, Latin, and funk styles, our hip, urban sound speaks to listeners of all ages. Let our songs take you on an emotional ride through tribal funk grooves, bittersweet love ballads, jump swing, and blues. Our compact discs, “The Perfect Leaf” and “Here In America” are available now on Summit Records and iTunes. Members of Sylvan Street also offer educational jazz clinics for high school and collegiate jazz programs. http://www.sylvanstreetjazz.com/

May 26 - Silk & Soul, Rhythm & Blues

Silk & Soul is the husband and wife team of Mark and Arlette Willis. Arlette is a soprano and Mark accompanies her at the piano and plays harmonica. Arlette and Mark have been performing for hundreds of clients since High School in 1978. They studied voice under Mr. Brazeal Dennard in Detroit and have traveled across the USA, with invitations to Japan and Russia since. Their LuvvaMusic spans many genres including Jazz, Blues, Broadway, Funk, R&B and Soul. https://www.facebook.com/SilkandSoulMusic/

June 9 - Haboob, Traditional Jazz

Haboob, formerly Jazz Telephone, plays original music- music that elicits feelings of ennui and hubris. Sax, organ, bass and drums provide a resonate palette with which to paint a vast and visceral landscape of love and hope. https://www.facebook.com/haboobtucson/

June 23 - Neamen Lyles, Smooth Saxophone Jazz

Tucson saxophonist Neamen Lyles offers a simple guide: "Nee-Amen," he replies. "Nee-Amen… with the accent on the "A". On top of his self-described "brand awareness" efforts, Mr. Lyles' untiring quest of a musical career on the national stage is paying increasingly handsome dividends. Regular performances with Prime Example, one of southern Arizona's best-sounding smooth jazz ensembles, keep him busy one or more evenings per week. In recent months, the group has shared the stage with nationally-known musicians Greg Karrukas, Jeff Lorber and others. And, Neamen has also been privileged to share concert billing with another smooth jazz superstar, saxophonist Dave Koz. Neamen's career seems always to be starting anew, fueled by his fresh, energetic style of playing and his love of music, fellow musicians and life itself. https://www.facebook.com/neamen.lyles

July 7 - Butch Diggs, Smooth Jazz

Smooth Jazz saxophonist/flutist/keyboardist Butch Diggs has worked with Eddie Henderson, Paul Jackson, Jr. Chaka Khan, Joe Henderson, Brian Bromberg,avant garde drummer Atma Anur, and progressive guitarist Craig Easley. Was an original member of the pop/alternative group Question Men in the 1980's. Current album is "Chapter 1" (co-produced by Steve Diggs). On his first solo release, Butch does all of the instruments (saxes, flutes, keyboards, drums, indian flutes, and effects) All songs were written and arranged by Butch Diggs. With his latest release "Dry Heat", he enlists the help of BDizzy( his son, Brandon) on synthesizer and vocal effects, and co –writing. https://www.facebook.com/butch.diggs

July 21 - Reno Del Mar, Latin Acoustic Trio

Reno del Mar is a dynamic acoustic instrumental group that performs beautiful, original guitar and violin music in a wide range of styles that include Latin jazz, Americana, western swing, tango, gypsy, flamenco fusion, bebop and blues. The trio is usually violin and two acoustic guitars. Beth Daunis plays the violin, Phil Lipman plays an acoustic steel string, and Mark Wilsey plays an acoustic nylon string, Spanish style guitar. http://www.renodelmar.com/

August 4 - Triple Threat, Jazz Vocal Standards

Triple Threat has entertained audiences for almost a decade with their three-part Jazz Vocal harmonies. Triple Threat features the iconic voices of Kathryn Burns, Crystal Stark and Julie Ann who, as soloists, are show stoppers themselves. When their forces are combined they truly are a triple threat of jazz entertainment. Pete Swan is a bandleader, drummer, educator, vocalist and composer. Pete is the leader of Big Band Express and has been an educator in Tucson for over 25 years including the Director of the Pima College Jazz Program for five years. http://www.julieannesjazz.com/?section=triple_threat

August 18 - The Rob Resetar Trio with Sheryl Ann McKinley, Contemporary Jazz Standards

The Rob Resetar Trio has entertained audiences from Los Angeles to Boston with an eclectic blend of jazz favorites by Vince Guaraldi, Ramsey Lewis & many others. Here with Tucson vocalist, Sheryl Ann McKinley they will perform standards from the American Songbook from Lena Horne to Diana Krall. http://www.robertresetar.com/

For more information go online: www.maingatesquare.com or call (520) 622-8613

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.