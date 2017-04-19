Grieving Tucson parents donate daughter's gowns for prom

Hope coming from tragedy.



There was so much happiness at the clothing bank room at Pueblo Magnet High School Wednesday, April19.



Girls were trying on donated prom dresses. They had been delivered by a Tucson mother and father who have found a most beautiful way to honor their daughter's memory.



They donated her clothes, including beautiful dresses and gowns, to the clothing bank. They called their tribute to their daughter "Cassie's Closet."



At 24, Cassie Shaylor was the victim of domestic violence.



"When my daughter died, was killed, the hard part was giving her clothes away," said Cassie's mother, Ann Shaylor.



Shaylor is a Pueblo High Graduate. Her husband remembered a recent Tucson News Now report about the clothing bank.



"We saw your news story and it just clicked with us that we should take them over to Pueblo," Shaylor said.



"Cassie liked to go out and she liked to dress up. This is one of her cute little outfits. She loved that one," Shaylor said as she looked through the dresses.



Cassie's parents are deep in their grief, but thanks to their generosity and love for their daughter, they are making the world a better place.



"I'm trying to bring something good out of something bad. It's what I'm trying to do because it helps. It really helps. It keeps her memory going," Shaylor said.



Cassie's Closet is making prom at Pueblo even more special this year. The students say they are grateful to Cassie's mom.



"She's very great person and really kind person to even think about other people," said Pueblo High Student Michelle Cuadras.



And they will remember Cassie Shaylor.



"I'll probably think of her when I'm wearing the dress because that's something that was given to me," said Pueblo student Christina Grove

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.