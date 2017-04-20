USPS takes on mail theft in Tucson

The United States Postal Service just launched a new program to keep Tucson residents safe from mail thieves.

The new Informed Delivery Service program works by scanning and snapping pictures of mail before it's sent out to a mailbox.

Those who sign up will be able to see what's coming to their mailbox each morning, before the mailman even gets there.

Lois Pawlak, president of the Garden District Neighborhood Association, says mail theft has been a huge concern in her community.

“Mail theft is broader and a lot more common than people realize. There’s a lot of people out there that just walk up and down the sidewalk all day long and try mailboxes and look and see what’s in there," she said.

Pawlak claims mail get stolen about once a month from her neighborhood.

She thinks the new program won’t completely stop mail theft, but it will help people to be able to know immediately if something is missing from their mailbox.

“That actually is a really innovative solution by the post office,” she said.

Officials with USPS say machines have been scanning mail for years, but the mail service is just now taking advantage of the system.

“I think there are going to be a small group of people who aren’t going to want the post office to have their information, but face it, they already know who lives where, they already have all the information about us,” Pawlak said.

For more information on the service, click HERE:

