TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (April 21-23)

ALL WEEKEND

1. PIMA COUNTY FAIR

Fried oreos, fried twinkies, fried snickers -- oh my!

The 2017 Pima County Fair kicked off on Thursday, April 20, and there's plenty of fun waiting for you and the whole family.

It's happening at the Pima County Fairgrounds and runs until April 30.

Day 1 is in the books... ????back at it tomorrow! #PimaCountyFair pic.twitter.com/pw0XT3pmFg — Pima County Fair (@Pimacountyfair) April 21, 2017

T-Pain was first to take the center stage at the fair. Country star Josh Turner was set to perform Saturday.

For ticket information and a full line up, CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2otHktt

2. CIRQUE DU SOLEIL AT THE TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER

Cirque du Soleil is making a stop in Tucson with Ovo, an immersive performance that will take you inside a new ecosystem of amazing ants, crazy crickets, flexible fleas and silky spiders. A little preview...

Tickets can be purchased HERE: http://cirk.me/2pZ6LUf

SUNDAY ONLY

1. 6TH ANNUAL SE ARIZONA WINE GROWERS FESTIVAL

Uncork and unwind at the Southeast Arizona Wine Growers Festival in Elgin this weekend.

This is a two-day event that starts Saturday, and features dozens of wineries, a professional chili cook-off, live music and a hot salsa contest!

Tickets are available at the door for $30, or can be purchased online HERE: http://bit.ly/2obPRoV

2. TASTE OF CHOCOLATE TO HELP TUCSON TEACHERS

A sweet event is giving back to Tucson's teachers.

The 9th Annual Taste of Chocolate event is helping raise money for Rotary Local, an organization helping Tucson teachers get the items they need in the classroom.

Taste delicious bites from chocolatiers around Tucson, including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Epic Cafe and more for just $15!

There are just a few more weeks to enjoy our Mocha Featured Flavor! Be sure to stop by and try this delicious new treat today! pic.twitter.com/zliZCaGQEW — Nothing Bundt Cakes (@nothingbundt) March 15, 2017

It's happening from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Doubletree Reid Park.

Among the celebrity judges are Tucson News Now's own Janice Yu and Wes Callison!

For more information, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2pZ7yEC

3. WINE AND FELINES AT HERMITAGE NO-KILL CAT SHELTER

A wine tasting to benefit felines!

It's happening at CataVinos from 4-6 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2pLlyCt

