TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (April 21-23)

According to TUSD, the district's schools need more than $160 million dollars of “necessary structural improvements.”
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
Forward progress has been stopped in the Kellogg Fire, according to Arizona State Forestry.
"I'm going to be wandering the campus, at sporting events, and at classes. I want people to come and tell me the good, the bad, and the ugly. It's amazing. People are not shy. They tell me exactly how they think the university should be run," said Dr. Robert Robbins, the University of Arizona's 22nd president.
Gayle Farris, a 63-year-old resident of Sierra Vista turned herself over to police after a 6-hour stand off that began at 3:15 p.m.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.
