Uncork, unwind at wine festival

Grab a glass and get down to Sonoita for the sixth annual Southeast Arizona Wine Grower's Festival.

Kief Manning, owner of Kief-Joshua Vineyards joined us on Fox 11 Friday, April 21, to talk about the family-friendly event.

It runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Find Kief-Joshua Vineyards at:

370 Elgin Road

Elgin, AZ 85611

Buy tickets at the door for $30 per person.

For more information visit HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.