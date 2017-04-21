Free stroke screening in Tucson in May

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and there's an opportunity to get a free screening for stroke risk.

You can get the free screening on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Banner–University Medical Center at 1501 N. Campbell Avenue.

The event will be in DuVal Auditorium at the hospital.

It's part of Stroke Check 2017.

According to Banner-UMC, "the free Stroke Check screening includes a stroke-risk assessment, blood pressure reading, cholesterol and glucose tests and a review of results by a physician.

Fasting for at least four hours is recommended for the cholesterol and glucose tests.

Walks-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended. Please call 520-694-6342 to pre-register. Parking is free."

In a news release Banner-UMC said, "The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association states that stroke is the No. 4 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds; someone dies of a stroke every 4 minutes; and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year."

