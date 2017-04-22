Campbell recalls chicken soup products

The USDA says the Campbell Soup Company has issued a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of soup because milk is not declared on the label.

The affected product is “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta.” Consumers should look for cans labeled "EST. 4R" on the bottom the can, and have a best by date of February 13, 2019.

The company said the cans, which where shipped to Florida, actually have “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” inside.

So far there are no reports of anyone becoming ill.

The USDA says if you have these cans you should throw them away or return them to the store.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.