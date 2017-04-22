Police: man shot while trying to steal car

Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street on Saturday, April 22.

A spokesman for the Tucson Police Department says when a man armed with a gun tried to steal a car, the victim fired several shots at the suspect, hitting him.

The suspect fled the scene without the vehicle, and was driven to a hospital by a friend.

The suspect's injuries were life-threatening when he arrived, but now he is expected to survive.

