UPDATE: Sawmill Fire now 94 percent contained; more crews released

The Sawmill Fire is located near Madera Canyon, about 10 miles southeast of Green Valley.

The temporary closure is in place to provide for public safety and to limit traffic while fire suppression activities are underway on the Sawmill Fire. The roads are expected to reopen May 8, 2017, but may open at an earlier date, depending on the success of firefighting efforts.

Temporary road and trail closure in the Santa Rita Mountains

The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds near SR-82 and SR-83 by Sonoita has turned into a "base camp" for Sawmill Wildfire firefighters and evacuees.

Trucks at base camp for Sawmill Fire. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Bureau of Land Management through Twitter warned recreational shooters of the perils of using incendiary devices as part of their target shooting.

2nd fire may be caused by recreational shooting

Some pre-evacuation orders remain for a few communities near the Sawmill Fire in southern Arizona, according to an update from the incident management team coordinating the fire fight. As of 430 p.m. Friday, families in Mescal J-6, Rain Valley and Hunter Ranch are asked to be on standby with pre-evacuation orders.

Thom's untouched property. Behind it, other side of Graeterville Road where he saw #Sawmill fire crews control burn to stop spread. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Air tankers were grounded briefly on Tuesday because of high winds. (Source: Lynn Fonseca)

The Sawmill Fire can be seen from Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Kristina Cotton Frank)

This map gives an indication of the size of the Sawmill Fire on Friday morning, April 28, in relation to Tucson. (Source: Google Earth)

The Sawmill Fire has grown toward the east since beginning southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23. (Source: SW Area Incident Management Team)

Fire officials reported on Sunday night, April 30, that the Sawmill Fire is at 46,991 acres and 94 percent contained.

Officials tallied the total personnel still working the fire at 306 people. This is significant drop off from the 799 people that were battling the fire the past couple of days.

Wind is still the biggest issue but officials say all fire lines have held up. As of Sunday there is no estimated date of full containment.

Officials said pre-evacuation notices will be lifted for J-6 and Rain Valley at 6 a.m. Monday, May 1.

"One spark can start a wildfire, said public information officer Sandra Lopez of the Incident Management Team. "It can do serious damage to natural resources. Please be vigilant in national parks and national forests."

The cost of the Sawmill Fire burning in southern Arizona is now up to $5.6 million.

On Thursday, April 25, officials confirmed the wildfire was caused by a recreational shooter.

Officials said the person, an off-duty Border Patrol agent, was target shooting in an area about 10 miles southeast of Green Valley when the fire started and immediately reported it.

New video from the #SawmillFire burning southeast of #Tucson. Officials confirm how the fire started - https://t.co/rZVms879Gq https://t.co/PMqLUpYZs6 — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) April 28, 2017

A Type I Incident Management Team assumed command of the Sawmill Fire effort Thursday morning.

Type I teams are called in to manage large, complex incidents that include a large number of personnel and equipment. They manage the coordination of multi-agency and national resources.

Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation will be making repairs to guardrails and other roadway features on State Route 83 that were damaged in the fire. The highway is open, but speed limits will be reduced in work zones.

SR 83 is narrowed to one lane, miles 42-44, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Tuesday. Guardrail repair. Delays up to 10 minutes. #SawmillFire — Tom_Herrmann (@AdotHerrmann) May 1, 2017

Headed to #sawmillfire for an update. SR83 back open but fire damage obvious pic.twitter.com/GFBo0h92KI — Paul Durrant (@PaulDurrant) April 28, 2017

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

FIRE INFORMATION

A Type I Incident Management Team assumed command of the effort on Thursday, April 27.

The Sawmill Fire started just before noon on Sunday, April 23, in grass and brush about 10 miles southeast of Green Valley, and 40 miles south of Tucson.

The fire was caused by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was target shooting in the area. Officials said the agent immediately reported the incident.

Some minor injuries have been reported, but no structures have been damaged.

At the height of the effort, almost 800 personnel were assigned to the blaze. Some of the agencies involved included The U.S. Forest Service, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Arizona State Park Patagonia Lake, Bureau of Land Management, Corona De Tucson Fire Department, Coronado National Forest, Elephant Head Fire Department, Green Valley Fire District, Helmet Peak Fire, Pima County Office of Emergency Management, Pima County Sheriff's Office, Rincon Valley Fire District, Rio Rico Fire District, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, Three Points Fire Department, Tubac Fire District and U.S. Border Patrol. There were also hotshot crews from Aravaipa, Blue Ridge, Globe, Payson and Prescott on the scene.

EVACUATIONS

Rain Valley (lifted)

Greaterville (lifted)

Singing Valley (lifted)

Pre-evacuation notices issued for Empire Ranch, Hilton Ranch (east side of SR-83), J-6 and Mescal have been canceled.

Evacuation centers have been closed.

ROAD CLOSURES

National Forest Service Road 62 is closed at the entrance to Box Canyon to the Melendrez Pass Communication Site in the Santa Rita Mountains.

The Arizona National Scenic Trail is closed in the segment from NFSR 4110 to NFSR 4072.

RESOURCES

