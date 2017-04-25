UPDATE: Deputies ID, connect body found to home invasion

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the suspect who was injured during a shooting in April that left one man dead and another injured.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the suspect who was injured during a shooting in April that left one man dead and another injured.
Police on Wednesday said Mark Anthony Lopez is a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded on Friday night.
Police on Wednesday said Mark Anthony Lopez is a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded on Friday night.
A woman is in surgery after being shot in the back inside of a car late Tuesday night.
A woman is in surgery after being shot in the back inside of a car late Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, the man police say is behind the Phoenix Serial Street Shootings told a Judge he was innocent.
On Tuesday, the man police say is behind the Phoenix Serial Street Shootings told a Judge he was innocent.
Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen, 28 is scheduled to go on trial this week on murder and child abuse charges stemming from the 2011 death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal.
Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen, 28 is scheduled to go on trial this week on murder and child abuse charges stemming from the 2011 death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.