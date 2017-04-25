UPDATE: Deputies ID, connect body found to home invasion

The body was found in the 3100 block of Calle Cisne. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives have identified 25-year-old Miguel Ballesteros as the man whose body was found on the southwest side of Tucson on Tuesday morning, April 25, and have connected him to a home invasion.

According to Dep. Cody Gress, the home invasion happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Oregon Street, near South Mission and West Irvington roads. Ballersteros' body was found about an hour later a little more than 3 miles away. His body had gunshot wounds.

Detectives are looking for 31-year-old Rene Robles, who they believe was with Ballesteros the night he died.

Deputies have not yet made any arrests in this case.

Authorities are looking for two or three suspects who fled the scene in a white 4-door sedan. They claimed to be police, but investigators don't know yet if they were dressed as police.

The homeowners and suspects exchanged fire and at least one suspect was hit.

Ballesteros' body was found in the 3100 block of Calle Cisne at about 5:30 a.m.

