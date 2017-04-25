63rd season of Tucson Pops free Concerts in the Park

Sunday, May 14, Mothers Day opens the 63rd season of Tucson Pops Concerts in the Park.

According to a recent release there will be five concerts in this series performed by the Tucson Pops Orchestra on Sundays through June 11. The free public series is at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m.

Here is a list of concerts:

May 28 – Memorial Day Weekend- John Philip Sousa in the Park

A patriotic evening in the park featuring the world premier of an original composition, Colonial Scenes by Mark Wolfram. This is the first time that the piece, which highlights melodies leading up to the American Revolution, will be performed by a full orchestra. Additional numbers performed by the orchestra include the Hymn to the Fallen by John Williams; the Armed Forces Salute; Presidential Polonaise and tunes of WW II including Big Band Cavalcade, and more.

June 4 – Guest Artist – Crystal Stark, vocalist

Spend an evening with powerhouse performer Crystal Stark as she joins with the Tucson Pops Orchestra to debut her brand-new symphony show: “Last Dance – A Tribute to the Music of Donna Summer”. The show will feature classics such as Dim All the Lights, MacArthur Park, Bad Girls and other legendary hits. Break out your dancing shoes and get ready for an evening of Hot Stuff! Additional orchestra highlights will include music from Flower Drum Song, The Impossible Dream from Man of La Mancha, the Triumphal March from Aida, and more.

June 11 – 1812 Overture

One of the major highlights of the spring season and the traditional feature of the final concert is the magnificent 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky. Nine lucky audience members are selected to participate as the “cannon fire” – each holding a drum and waiting for their cue. Other highlights will include, a Tribute to Henry Mancini, Quest for Camelot, and more. Several young audience members will be selected from the audience to “guest conduct”, Waltz No.2. The evening will conclude with the 1812 Overture.

The DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center is located off Country Club just north of 22nd Street. Parking is available at the Randolph Park Golf Course parking lot, Alvernon Way just north of 22nd Street with shuttle service to the band shell beginning at 5:30pm.

For more information on the Tucson Pops Orchestra go online to facebook.com or at tucsonpops.org.

Look for the weekly "Food Truck Roundup" at each Pops Concerts featuring a variety of Tucson's best food trucks providing attendees with outstanding picnic fare.

