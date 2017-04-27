Lead found in water sources at six TUSD schools

TUSD volunteered to join an Arizona Department of Environmental Quality program to test school drinking water. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Six Tucson Unified School District Schools have tested positive for lead in some parts of their water systems.

TUSD said it volunteered for the testing as part of an Arizona Department of Environmental Quality program to test school drinking water across the state.

The testing started in March and the first results have come in, according to the district.

The six schools with elevated levels are Catalina High, Maxwell K-8, Myers Ganoung, Palo Verde Magnet High, Rincon High/University High and Saguaro High.

According to letters TUSD sent to parents, Maxwell K-8, Rincon/University and Sahuaro had issues in drinking water sources.

The other three schools had issues in hand-washing sinks.

TUSD is taking a variety of steps at each school that it says follows ADEQ recommendations.

At Maxwell K-8, TUSD said it has shut off the fixture and will retest the fixture.

At Rincon/University, TUSD said it has shut off the affected sink, will replace the affected fixtures and test again before water is restored there.

At Sahuaro, TUSD said it will flush the system at the affected sink daily and post a sign stating, "Do Not Drink or Use for Cooking."

The district said it is providing bottled water to that area of Sahuaro while it waits for a retest.

TUSD provided this comment from from Dr. Francisco García, Assistant Pima County Administrator for Health Services and Chief Medical Officer:

"There is no immediate threat to the health and safety of the students nor the teachers and staff at these schools. The Health Department appreciates the forward thinking of our state and school partners to identify and address any potential risks. The well-being of this community is a top priority, and Pima County is committed to work with parents and schools during this process."

