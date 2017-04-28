Temporary closure of public lands in Pima and Santa Cruz Counties

The Gila District of the Bureau of Land Management is issuing a temporary emergency closure of public lands in both Pima and Santa Cruz Counties, the land falls within the Las Cienegas National Conservation area. This includes areas between Highway 82 and Interstate 10 and Highway 83 to Highway 90.

According to the BLM release the closure is for public safety after the recent Sawmill Fire. There are many smoldering trees and grasslands that present hazards and gusty winds, ongoing suppression efforts and restoration activities are also making the area unsafe for public access.

BLM Law Enforcement will patrol the areas to ensure public safety.

Emergency Closure News Release With Map and Closure Order by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Fire and resource personnel will be conducting post-fire assessments in the coming weeks, for reclamation and public safety. The BLM will re-evaluate and update the temporary closures.

