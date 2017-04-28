Temporary closure of public lands in Pima and Santa Cruz Countie - Tucson News Now

Temporary closure of public lands in Pima and Santa Cruz Counties

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Gila District of the Bureau of Land Management is issuing a temporary emergency closure of public lands in both Pima and Santa Cruz Counties, the land falls within the Las Cienegas National Conservation area.  This includes areas between Highway 82 and Interstate 10 and Highway 83 to Highway 90. 

According to the BLM release the closure is for public safety after the recent Sawmill Fire.  There are many smoldering trees and grasslands that present hazards and gusty winds, ongoing suppression efforts and restoration activities are also making the area unsafe for public access. 

BLM Law Enforcement will patrol the areas to ensure public safety.  

Emergency Closure News Release With Map and Closure Order by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Fire and resource personnel will be conducting post-fire assessments in the coming weeks, for reclamation and public safety.  The BLM will re-evaluate and update the temporary closures. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • U.S. Navy to commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Texas

    U.S. Navy to commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Texas

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:26:50 GMT
    (Feb. 24, 2015) An aerial view of the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during its launch sequence at the Austal USA shipyard. (Source: U.S. Navy)(Feb. 24, 2015) An aerial view of the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during its launch sequence at the Austal USA shipyard. (Source: U.S. Navy)

    The U.S. Navy will commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), the newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship, in a ceremony on Saturday, June 10 in Galveston, TX.   

    The U.S. Navy will commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), the newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship, in a ceremony on Saturday, June 10 in Galveston, TX.   

  • Tucson man extradited in cold case murder

    Tucson man extradited in cold case murder

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:09:12 GMT
    John William Zelinski (Source: Santa Ana Police Department)John William Zelinski (Source: Santa Ana Police Department)

    A Tucson man has been accused of killing a man in California more than 30 years ago, authorities said.

    A Tucson man has been accused of killing a man in California more than 30 years ago, authorities said.

  • Home remodeling businesses booming at Home Show

    Home remodeling businesses booming at Home Show

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:43:49 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Home remodeling is far outpacing the new home housing recovery in America. A remodeling boom which started in 2014 has showed no signs of slowing down for a variety of reasons. 

    Home remodeling is far outpacing the new home housing recovery in America. A remodeling boom which started in 2014 has showed no signs of slowing down for a variety of reasons. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly