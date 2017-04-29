Operational changes on Santa Catalina Ranger District

The overflow parking lot north of the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center will close for the summer season beginning May 1, 2017.

The lot will reopen next season to accommodate an increase of visitors over the fall, winter and spring months. The opening date will be announced closer to the date.



The Palisades Visitor Center on Mt. Lemmon will be open seven days each week from May 1 through October 31. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Visitors may gather general forest information as well as information about trails, campsites and other recreation opportunities at the center. Passes (Coronado Day Pass/Annual Pass/Weekly Pass, Interagency Annual Pass) will also be available for sale, as well as a variety of items including books, gifts, and apparel.



For further information, please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

