Red Cross closes Sawmill Fire shelters - Tucson News Now

Red Cross closes Sawmill Fire shelters

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross announced on Saturday, April 29, that both shelters set up for the Sawmill Fire are now closed.

The shelters were at the Sonoita Bible Church and the South East Regional Park Shooting Range.

The Red Cross has left a trailer with supplies at the shooting range site in case a shelter would need to be re-established.

If anyone affected by the Sawmill Fire still needs shelter or help from the Red Cross they may call 520-318-6740.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Wedding day joy turns to grief after guest dies in Van Zandt County tornado

    Wedding day joy turns to grief after guest dies in Van Zandt County tornado

    Sunday, April 30 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-01 03:42:43 GMT
    (Source: KLTV)(Source: KLTV)

    “To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.

    “To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • Man opens fire at San Diego pool party; 1 victim, gunman die

    Man opens fire at San Diego pool party; 1 victim, gunman die

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:13:43 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:13:43 GMT

    Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

    Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

    •   
Powered by Frankly