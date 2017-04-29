Red Cross closes Sawmill Fire shelters

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross announced on Saturday, April 29, that both shelters set up for the Sawmill Fire are now closed.

The shelters were at the Sonoita Bible Church and the South East Regional Park Shooting Range.

The Red Cross has left a trailer with supplies at the shooting range site in case a shelter would need to be re-established.

If anyone affected by the Sawmill Fire still needs shelter or help from the Red Cross they may call 520-318-6740.

SAWMILL FIRE: What you need to know

