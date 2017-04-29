Fire damages former Bum Steer building

Fire crews were called to a fire at the former Bum Steer building in midtown on Saturday, April 29, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

ON THE SCENE: #TucsonFire on the battling a commercial fire at Bum Steer on North Stone; we're seeing smoke coming out of vents right now. pic.twitter.com/TAN4ckZC4t — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) April 29, 2017

TFD distinguished the fire as a two-alarm blaze. Three ladder trucks, 40 firefighters and 14 units responded as crews continue to fight the flames "defensively" from the outside of the building. Crews said its difficult to access the flames because the building has multiple interior levels with several sets of staircases inside.

There were no injuries reported, and crews said nobody was inside the building when the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stone Avenue was shut down in all directions between Lester and Ventura because of the fire, said the Tucson Police Department.

HAPPENING NOW: We're seeing lots of #TucsonFire hands on deck for this one; this entire street is blocked off for now. Very active scene. pic.twitter.com/KqZ4LgZmTz — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) April 29, 2017

Bum Steer, located at 1910 N. Stone Avenue, was sold at auction in 2014.

