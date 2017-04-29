Fire damages former Bum Steer building - Tucson News Now

Fire damages former Bum Steer building

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fire crews were called to a fire at the former Bum Steer building in midtown on Saturday, April 29, according to the Tucson Fire Department. 

TFD distinguished the fire as a two-alarm blaze. Three ladder trucks, 40 firefighters and 14 units responded as crews continue to fight the flames "defensively" from the outside of the building. Crews said its difficult to access the flames because the building has multiple interior levels with several sets of staircases inside. 

There were no injuries reported, and crews said nobody was inside the building when the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Stone Avenue was shut down in all directions between Lester and Ventura because of the fire, said the Tucson Police Department. 

Bum Steer, located at 1910 N. Stone Avenue, was sold at auction in 2014.

