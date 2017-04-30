UA grad pens about life in the WWE

As a child, Justin Roberts was a huge fan of World Wrestling Entertainment. He always dreaming that one day he’d join his heroes in the ring.

On an amazing journey, he transformed from being a kid hanging a poster of Monday Night Raw in his room to being the ring announcer of that very same show.

Justin went from using his imagination to create wrestling shows with his WWE action figures to actually contributing ideas to WWE shows and wrestlers.

Justin Roberts lived his dream.

And now the 2002 UA grad has written a book about his 12 years as a ring announcer with the WWE.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: Your Backstage Pass Through My WWE Journey chronicles Roberts’ ambitious journey traveling the globe with the world's most famous wrestlers and announcing weekly live events, TV shows, and the enormously popular pay-per-view spectaculars -- for more than a decade.

You can pick up Justin's book online at www.justinrobertsbook.com.

David Kelly contributed to this story.