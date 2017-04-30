Family displaced after hoverboard fire chars home - Tucson News Now

Family displaced after hoverboard fire chars home

Source: Tucson Fire Department Source: Tucson Fire Department
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A family was displaced from their home Saturday night, April 29, after a hoverboard caught fire and heavily charred the residence, according to the Tucson Fire Department. 

A mother and her three young kids were removed from their home in the 3500 block of E. Blacklidge Drive after fire officials concluded the house was not safe to stay in, according to a release from TFD. 

The family left the newly purchased hoverboard on the kitchen floor to charge while they went out.They returned about an hour later to find their home covered in soot and ash, TFD said.

Crews arrived at the the home to find the charred hoverboard and charging cord. The hoverboard was sitting on a tile floor with "no combustible material around it," crews said. 

Its unclear at this time why the hoverboard caught fire. 

Red Cross officials were called to assist the family with housing. 

