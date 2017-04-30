Border Patrol finds 67 pounds of marijuana in hearse - Tucson News Now

Border Patrol finds 67 pounds of marijuana in hearse

TOMBSTONE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone found 67 pounds of marijuana in a casket, according to a release from Customs and Border Protection.

It stated the agents stopped a hearse Saturday night, April 29. Agents found several red flags and called in a K-9 unit, which was alerted to the smell of pot.

Several bags of manure were mixed into the casket in an attempt to mask the odor of $33,000 worth of marijuana, according to the release. 

The driver has only been identified as a 28-year-old man who is a U.S. citizen.

Anyone can anonymously report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

