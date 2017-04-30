Vigil held in New Mexico for Tucson child abuse victim

A vigil in Deming, NM, sent love and support Saturday night, April 29, all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse.

Tucson News Now first reported the case late Wednesday night, April 26.

Baby Audi's mother found her unresponsive, drove her to the hospital, then called 911 when the girl's condition worsened, according to police. The mother's boyfriend, Gilbert Cuhen, fled to New Mexico then turned himself in to police.

He's charged with child abuse and held on a $350,000 bond.

A Tucson News Now viewer shared photos from Saturday's vigil.

