Sawmill Fire a week later: Returning to where fire started - Tucson News Now

Sawmill Fire a week later: Returning to where fire started

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
The road remains closed outside of Green Valley (Source: Tucson News Now). The road remains closed outside of Green Valley (Source: Tucson News Now).
What's left of an air drop can be seen on the Green Valley side of the Sawmill Fire (Source: Tucson News Now). What's left of an air drop can be seen on the Green Valley side of the Sawmill Fire (Source: Tucson News Now).
GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Even though crews have almost fully contained the Sawmill Fire on Sunday, April 30, federal forest officials are still limiting road access to where it first sparked east of Green Valley.

The area is located several miles north of the Madera Canyon Recreation area.

One of the barricades is placed near Madera Canyon and Whitehouse Canyon Roads which is about seven miles east of I-19 and the Continental Road exit.  
 
Yellow fliers posted by U.S. Department of Agriculture explain the purpose is for the “protection of public health and safety due to the Sawmill Fire.”

Friends Mary Vuke and Diane Harland couldn’t stop their curiosity. They drove down from Tucson to check out the damage and told Tucson News Now they were able to access the area where the fire started from a different road that wasn’t closed.
 
“Because I was concerned of the fire and wanted to know what it did to one of my favorite areas,” Vuke said.

Harland was surprised by what they discovered.

“We’re very encouraged by what we see, because we didn’t see any trees totally decimated,” Harland said. “It was fascinating to see some areas, the fire did jump the road and then see a house in the distance and to feel how those people must have felt.”
 
Signs around the area remind visitors that fire danger is still high.

Green Valley local, Jerry Wilson called on shooters to be careful in these dry conditions after learning the investigation involved an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent recreationally shooting in the area.
 
Wilson told Tucson News Now it’s not unusual for people spend time recreationally shooting their guns in the desert.
 
“It’s not a problem if done safely,” Wilson said. “It’s been going on forever.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Wedding day joy turns to grief after guest dies in Van Zandt County tornado

    Wedding day joy turns to grief after guest dies in Van Zandt County tornado

    Sunday, April 30 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-01 03:42:43 GMT
    (Source: KLTV)(Source: KLTV)

    “To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.

    “To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • Man opens fire at San Diego pool party; 1 victim, gunman die

    Man opens fire at San Diego pool party; 1 victim, gunman die

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:11:57 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:11:57 GMT

    Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

    Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

    •   
Powered by Frankly