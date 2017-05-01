Territorial point delivered

Danielle O'Toole threw a one-hit shutout on her senior day and Jessie Harper went 3-for-3 with two homers and five RBI, helping the Wildcats beat No. 23 Arizona State 8-0 in five innings and win the series over their rivals for the second straight year.

The win secure the Wildcats the Territorial Cup Series point for Softball and reduced UA’s magic number to three to clinch the Pac-12 Championship.

Arizona hit four home runs in an 11-batter stretch between the third and fourth innings, breaking open what was a 0-0 game heading into the third.

Mo Mercado and Harper hit back-to-back solo homers in the third before Harper hit a grand slam in the fourth and Alyssa Palomino followed with a solo homer of her own.

While the offense put on a show, so did O'Toole, who improved to 26-3 on the season with her one-hit masterpiece. O'Toole fanned five and walked three in the complete game effort.

Breanna Macha (11-8) suffered the loss for the Sun Devils (28-16, 7-11).

The Wildcats (47-5, 17-4 Pac-12) will head to UCLA next week with their first conference championship since 2007 on the line.

David Kelly contributed to this story.