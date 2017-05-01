GOLF: Oregon wins suspended Pac-12 Championships

The University of Arizona men’s golf team concluded play at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships on Sunday in 9th place with a final score of 1,107 (+57).
The tournament saw the cancellation of the fourth round because of a snow delay that postponed the final holes of the second round and the third round by a day.
Leading the Cats throughout the competition were freshmen David Laskin and Brad Reeves. The freshmen finished in a tie for 20th place with a score of 218 (+8) throughout the three-day tournament.
Reeves tabbed nine birdies throughout the tournament to help him earn his third top-20 finish of his career.
Laskin recorded six birdies in his second career top-20 finish. The freshman duo were tied for fourth out of all freshman in the contest.
Oregon (+15) won the Pac-12 Championship by three shots over Stanford.
The Ducks Clark Wyndham took the individual conference title. He finished four-under on the tournament and three shots ahead of USC’s Rico Hoey.
Arizona State (+42) finished sixth overall, three spots ahead of UA and thus secured the Territorial Cup Series point.
Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.
David Kelly contributed to this story.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.