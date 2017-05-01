GOLF: Oregon wins suspended Pac-12 Championships

The University of Arizona men’s golf team concluded play at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships on Sunday in 9th place with a final score of 1,107 (+57).

The tournament saw the cancellation of the fourth round because of a snow delay that postponed the final holes of the second round and the third round by a day.



Leading the Cats throughout the competition were freshmen David Laskin and Brad Reeves. The freshmen finished in a tie for 20th place with a score of 218 (+8) throughout the three-day tournament.

Reeves tabbed nine birdies throughout the tournament to help him earn his third top-20 finish of his career.

Laskin recorded six birdies in his second career top-20 finish. The freshman duo were tied for fourth out of all freshman in the contest.

Oregon (+15) won the Pac-12 Championship by three shots over Stanford.

The Ducks Clark Wyndham took the individual conference title. He finished four-under on the tournament and three shots ahead of USC’s Rico Hoey.

Arizona State (+42) finished sixth overall, three spots ahead of UA and thus secured the Territorial Cup Series point.

David Kelly contributed to this story.