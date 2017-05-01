Hundreds to march in Tucson for May Day

Hundreds of people are expected to march to Armory Park on Monday in support of immigr ant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

May Day is also known as International Workers' Day.

Isabel Garcia with the May First Coalition said after President Trump's latest immigration policies and his push for a border wall, she expects millions of people to march nationwide.

Garcia said they will be marching for women's rights, worker protection, the president's travel ban and education, but their main focus is still immigr ants' rights.

She said that the immigr ants have been one of the hardest hit communities.

Organizers are asking all immigr ants to not shop Monday and boycott school and work, if they can.

They want the city can see how big of an impact immigr ants have on the Tucson community.

"The most important thing that can happen is in these marches across this country is society feel an impact of what immigr ants do in this country,” Garcia said. “They need to begin to appreciate the workforce of the immigr ant.”

More and more people at El Casino Ballroom for #Tucson's #MayDay March. It's starts at 9:30 pic.twitter.com/hUDjvyJ8JK — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) May 1, 2017

People will start gathering at 8:30 a.m. at the El Casino Ballroom on 26th Street.

The march begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends with a rally at Armory Park.

