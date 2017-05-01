TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Isabel Celis went missing five years ago. Her body was found last month in a rural area of Pima County.

The new ordinance takes effect in Tucson on May 1 (Source: Tucson News Now)

1. SAWMILL FIRE NEARLY CONTAINED, FIREFIGHTERS HEAD HOME

Hundreds of firefighters are heading home after working to contain a wildfire near Green Valley.

As of Monday morning, the fire is 94 percent contained.

Louis Mirabelli of @PalominasFire will be home by tonight: 'I'll kiss pregnant wife, kids, then get in shower.' @TucsonNewsNow #SawmillFire pic.twitter.com/RkPeMSmKlY — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) April 30, 2017

Almost 47-thousand acres have burned.

Only 50 firefighters are crew expected on the front lines-- significantly less from the 800 at the fire's peak.

The fire was started by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was shooting in the area.

No homes were damaged.

3 . TEXTING AND DRIVING NOW BANNED IN TUCSON

As of May 1, it is now illegal to text and drive in Tucson.

Back in January, the Tucson City Council voted to approve a hands-free driving ordinance in hopes of making Tucson streets safer.

New hands-free law goes into effect in #Tucson. 1st ticket=$250. 2nd=$500. Crash while on cell= $2,500! @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/wzwpq0kHTd — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) May 1, 2017

Drivers who are caught holding a phone while behind the wheel will now face a hefty fine, but only if they have committed another serious driving violation.

The ordinance is a secondary offense, meaning drivers must be pulled over for another reason for police to issue a citation.

If caught, the fine would cost drivers $250 the first time. A second offense would be $500.

3. HUNDREDS ATTEND COMMUNITY SERVICE FOR ISABEL CELIS

Hundreds of community members came together on Saturday morning to celebrate and mourn the life of a beloved Tucson girl, 6-year old Isabel Celis.

Celis had been missing for the past five years when her remains were discovered by investigators in a remote location of Pima County last month.

Isabel's mother thanked the crowd and said ''Please remember my baby girl as happy & playful - not the tragic way she was taken.'' Story@53O pic.twitter.com/gE0lRO2uGk — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) April 30, 2017

The public service was held at St. Augustine Chapel in downtown Tucson.

Isabel’s mother, Becky, addressed the crowd at the end of the service. She thanked the community for all their prayers and support over the years. She asked everyone to “remember my daughter – happy and playful and not in the way she was taken, but the good memories.”

Hundreds of people are expected to march to Armory Park on Monday in support of immigr ant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

May Day is also known as International Workers' Day.

A spokeswoman for the event said they will be marching for women's rights, worker protection, the president's travel ban and education, but their main focus is immigr ants' rights.

People will start gathering at 8:30 a.m. at the El Casino Ballroom on 26th Street.

The march begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends with a rally at Armory Park.

Sunny and warmer today with a high of 90 degrees.

We'll warm up quickly throughout the week, and may even hit triple digits by Friday.

