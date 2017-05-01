TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning! 

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

TOP STORIES

1. SAWMILL FIRE NEARLY CONTAINED, FIREFIGHTERS HEAD HOME

Hundreds of firefighters are heading home after working to contain a wildfire near Green Valley.

As of Monday morning, the fire is 94 percent contained.

Almost 47-thousand acres have burned.

Only 50 firefighters are crew expected on the front lines-- significantly less from the 800 at the fire's peak.

The fire was started by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was shooting in the area. 

No homes were damaged.

3. TEXTING AND DRIVING NOW BANNED IN TUCSON

As of May 1, it is now illegal to text and drive in Tucson. 

Back in January, the Tucson City Council voted to approve a hands-free driving ordinance in hopes of making Tucson streets safer. 

Drivers who are caught holding a phone while behind the wheel will now face a hefty fine, but only if they have committed another serious driving violation.

The ordinance is a secondary offense, meaning drivers must be pulled over for another reason for police to issue a citation.

If caught, the fine would cost drivers $250 the first time. A second offense would be $500.

3. HUNDREDS ATTEND COMMUNITY SERVICE FOR ISABEL CELIS

Hundreds of community members came together on Saturday morning to celebrate and mourn the life of a beloved Tucson girl, 6-year old Isabel Celis.

Celis had been missing for the past five years when her remains were discovered by investigators in a remote location of Pima County last month.

The public service was held at St. Augustine Chapel in downtown Tucson.

Isabel’s mother, Becky, addressed the crowd at the end of the service. She thanked the community for all their prayers and support over the years. She asked everyone to “remember my daughter – happy and playful and not in the way she was taken, but the good memories.”

HAPPENING TODAY

Hundreds of people are expected to march to Armory Park on Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

May Day is also known as International Workers' Day.   

A spokeswoman for the event said they will be marching for women's rights, worker protection, the president's travel ban and education, but their main focus is immigrants' rights.

People will start gathering at 8:30 a.m. at the El Casino Ballroom on 26th Street.

The march begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends with a rally at Armory Park.

WEATHER

Sunny and warmer today with a high of 90 degrees.

We'll warm up quickly throughout the week, and may even hit triple digits by Friday.

