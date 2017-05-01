What's For Lunch: On the Border-Dos XX Fish Tacos - Tucson News Now

What's For Lunch: On the Border-Dos XX Fish Tacos

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -
This week's for "What's For Lunch" Segment we have On The Border. 
We are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a special recipe from On The Border, Dos XX Fish Tacos. 
INGREDIENTS:
• OTB homemade salsa
• OTB chips
• Dos XX Fish Tacos (already cooked)
• Flour tortillas
• Creamy red chile sauce
• Shredded cabbage
• Shredded cheese
• Pico de gallo
• Salt
• 2 Pilsner/Beer Draft Glasses
MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly