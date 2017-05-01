What's For Lunch: On the Border-Dos XX Fish Tacos

This week's for "What's For Lunch" Segment we have On The Border.

We are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a special recipe from On The Border, Dos XX Fish Tacos.

INGREDIENTS:

• OTB homemade salsa

• OTB chips

• Dos XX Fish Tacos (already cooked)

• Flour tortillas

• Creamy red chile sauce

• Shredded cabbage

• Shredded cheese

• Pico de gallo

• Salt

• 2 Pilsner/Beer Draft Glasses

