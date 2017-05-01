Deputies looking for parents of toddler found wandering in San T - Tucson News Now

Deputies looking for parents of toddler found wandering in San Tan Valley

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
(Source: PCSO) (Source: PCSO)
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pinal County deputies are seeking help from the public to find the parents of a little girl found wandering in the San Tan Valley area Monday. 

Deputies received a call around 7:30 a.m. in the area of West Foothills Drive and North Butte asking for a welfare check, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The caller said they found a girl about 2 or 3 years old, weighing around 25 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She's wearing Peppa pig pajamas and flip flops.

Deputies say they've searched the immediate area, but as of 9:30 a.m., still have not found her parents.

If you recognize her, call (520)866-5111. 

