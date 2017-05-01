Sonoita vineyard owner: 'I'm thankful'

Kief Manning, owner of Kief - Joshua Vineyards, says the hundreds of firefighters on the front lines of the Sawmill Fire saved his vineyard, along with lots of property.

The Sawmill Fire charred almost 47,000 acres near Sonoita.

Manning says all he could do was look on as the flames moved closer to his investment.

"Every spring, this is our driest time of year," he said.

The fire is all but contained. Manning says people affected by the fire are breathing a sigh of relief, and have firefighters to thank.

"We appreciate everything that everybody that came down from all over did," he said. "We are back to business and hopefully in the next day or so they'll get that fire out," he said.

