Oro Valley police: Missing elderly man found safe

Oro Valley police say a man who failed to return from his morning walk on Monday, May 1, was found safe and sound.

No further details were immediately available.

According to the Oro Valley Police Department, 80-year-old Roger Hoefs went for a walk at 6:30 a.m. in the area of Honey Bee Canyon and Rancho Vistoso Boulevard.

