Sahuarita police seek armed robbery suspect - Tucson News Now

Sahuarita police seek armed robbery suspect

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sahuarita police are asking the public for help in locating a man suspected of robbing a Domino's Pizza at gunpoint.

According to a news release from the Sahuarita Police Department, the suspect is described as Hispanic, 5'7" or 5'8" tall, 200 to 220 pounds with a heavy build.

The man was wearing a black ski mask and brandished a small silver handgun when he demanded cash from the register at the Domino's on W. Beta Street on Sunday, April 30.

No one was injured and the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • breaking

    Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez

    Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:41:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:54:43 GMT
    "Damaso N." (Source: Twitter)"Damaso N." (Source: Twitter)

    Damaso Lopez is believed to be locked in a dispute with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons for control of the cartel's territories.

    Damaso Lopez is believed to be locked in a dispute with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons for control of the cartel's territories.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-02 05:02:43 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • CBP officers stop meth and fentanyl smuggling attempts over the weekend

    CBP officers stop meth and fentanyl smuggling attempts over the weekend

    Monday, May 1 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-05-02 00:52:28 GMT
    Officers removed more than 50 packages of meth from a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Officers removed more than 50 packages of meth from a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    Over the weekend officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Tucson man and a woman from Nogales after they attempted to smuggle more than 56 pounds of hard drugs across the border into the U.S., according to a recent release.  

    Over the weekend officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Tucson man and a woman from Nogales after they attempted to smuggle more than 56 pounds of hard drugs across the border into the U.S., according to a recent release.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly