Sahuarita police seek armed robbery suspect

Sahuarita police are asking the public for help in locating a man suspected of robbing a Domino's Pizza at gunpoint.

According to a news release from the Sahuarita Police Department, the suspect is described as Hispanic, 5'7" or 5'8" tall, 200 to 220 pounds with a heavy build.

The man was wearing a black ski mask and brandished a small silver handgun when he demanded cash from the register at the Domino's on W. Beta Street on Sunday, April 30.

No one was injured and the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.

