BMX bandit: Authorities looking for robbery suspect

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a robbery of a credit union in March.

According to a PCSD news release, the suspect is described as possibly a white man in his 20s to 30s, approximately 5'8" tall, 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, white and black motocross helmet, dark gray hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo shorts, black socks and gray shoes.

The suspect rode a BMX bike to the Hughes Federal Credit Union at 7970 N. Thornydale Road at about 10:50 a.m. on March 15. He jumped over the teller counter and demanded money, then fled through the back door, heading south.

Nobody was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.

