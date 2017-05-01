Babysitter who shook Oro Valley infant gets year in jail

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The woman who admitted to shaking an Oro Valley 10-month-old while babysitting has been sentenced on a child abuse charge.

Jennifer Taylor received a one-year sentenced and 20 years probation on Monday, May 1.

Taylor was arrested in November 2015 after the child, named Jozlynn, was transported to a local hospital with head trauma.

Authorities said Taylor admitted to shaking Jozlynn out of frustration, causing her to hit her head on the back of the dining room table chair. Taylor allegedly then waited 30 minutes before calling 911.

Family members said Taylor was a trusted family friend who ran a daycare out of her home and had been babysitting Jozlynn for seven months.

Jozlynn suffered severe head injuries, brain bleeding and a skull fracture but survived the incident.

Jozlynn's father Steve Cota recently posted the following photo of her to Facebook.

“She is doing fantastic. Physically she has fully recovered. About the only residual affects she has had is night terrors. Beyond that only time will tell,” said Cota.

