Eight Jimmy John's locations in Tucson to offer $1 subs Tuesday

Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day. (Source: Jimmy John's)

Eight Jimmy John's sandwich shops in Tucson will offer $1 subs Tuesday, May 2 for Customer Appreciation Day, according to the company's website.

The offer is for the Nos. 1 through 6 subs, plus the JJBLT. Tax is not included and the special price will be available from 4-8 p.m. at the participating locations.

The Tucson shops located at:

2575 N. Campbell Ave.

749 N. Park Ave.

2485 N Swan Suite 161

63 E. Congress St.

4356 N. Oracle Road

5411 E. Broadway Blvd.

6310 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Suite 100

7350 N La Cholla Blvd

Limit one $1 sub per person, Jimmy John's stated.

Good for in-store purchases only, and the offer is not valid for online ordering. Also, no delivery will be available for $1 subs.

To find other locations offering the deal, click here.

"$1 Sub Day is a fun event for Jimmy John's owners across the country to say thanks to our loyal customers and fans! If you haven’t tried JJ’s yet, come in and check out what Jimmy Fresh is all about," said founder Jimmy John Liautaud in a news release Friday.

