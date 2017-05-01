Downgraded Sawmill Fire to rely on local monitoring

After the Sawmill Fire ripped through the hills north of Sonoita, the focus now shifts to cleanup and monitoring.

The fire burned an area more than twice the size of the city of Oro Valley. Nearly 47,000 acres burned, and the price tag for the attack sits around $6.8 million.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 94 percent contained.

Public information officers on the Sawmill Fire said they will be gearing down by Tuesday. The plan is to transition down to a smaller Type 4 Incident Management Team. It means local departments, like the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, will be on patrol in case anything new starts up.

It's quite the difference from the levels fire crews were at last week. The Type 1 Incident Management Team, at its largest, was comprised of 799 personnel. A Type 1 team is large enough and organized enough to handle major natural disasters. Fire information officials said Monday that they will be down to about 40 members by Tuesday.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Monday they are not too worried about future flooding and mudslide problems in the burned land, with monsoon season fast approaching. Heidi Schewel, with the U.S. Forest Service, explained that the Sawmill Fire did not burn hot enough. Therefore, much of the soil and roots in the Coronado National Forest and around homes in the burn area are still intact to soak up any rain water.

Repairs are now on the agenda, especially for the Arizona Department of Transportation.

As of Monday, there were still no reports of homes burned by the Sawmill Fire, but guardrails along State Route 83 were destroyed. They were burned badly enough that ADOT is working Monday and Tuesday to fix the melted metal.

Traffic is down to one lane controlled on a small stretch of SR 83, about 8 miles north of Sonoita. Officials said they are making the repairs to have the route clear for this upcoming weekend at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds.

All fire crews are expected to clear out from the fairgrounds, to make way for the 102nd annual Sonoita Horse Races, which are still on as planned for May 6 and May 7.

DFFM's initial attack crew at @OldTucsonStudio #Mescal during #SawmillFire. The crew was on preposition assignment in case other fires broke. pic.twitter.com/yBYQifGLW9 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 1, 2017

