What to know when making wildfire evacuation plan - Tucson News Now

What to know when making wildfire evacuation plan

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.

NFD Chief Mike McKearney lives in the Rain Valley community, one of the areas evacuated because of the wildfire.

His family was asked to evacuate Tuesday, April 25, and stayed in a hotel until Saturday, April 29.

“This is the first time I’ve been personally evacuated from my home,” McKearney said. In his 20-plus year fire career, he’s never had to be in this situation. Luckily, the fire didn’t damage his property or home.

On Monday night, May 1, he spoke to KOLD News 13 about the fire from both his professional and personal experience.

Officials may give people one or two hours to pack, but what do you bring? What should be a priority?

“You’re going to be overwhelmed. You need to prioritize what you’re going to take,” McKearney said. 

No. 1: Invest in a portable hard drive to save all those irreplaceable pictures. 

“It’s a lot easier to evacuate with than trying to take home your entire personal computer.”

No. 2: Keep important documents like marriage certificates, wills, and car titles in an easy-to-carry fire-proof box.

“If something was to happen to your house, you’re going to need this information to contact your insurance adjuster and get the ball rolling.”

No. 3: Think about how you’re going to transport your pets.

No. 4: Talk about how your family is going to communicate – if cell service goes down.

“You should have a meeting place with your family outside away from your home where your family members know if you do lose communication, you can meet there.” 

No. 5: For insurance purposes – get your valuables on video – so if they are destroyed in a disaster – you can possibly replace them.

“Back that up with serial numbers.”

NFMD Evacuation Plan by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   

  • Arizona WildfiresWildfiresMore>>

  • What to know when making wildfire evacuation plan

    What to know when making wildfire evacuation plan

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-05-02 16:02:57 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire. 

    The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire. 

  • Goats step up to prevent wildfires in CA

    Goats step up to prevent wildfires in CA

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-05-02 04:34:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-05-02 05:23:43 GMT

     For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.

     For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Sawmill Fire now 96 percent contained; more crews released

    UPDATE: Sawmill Fire now 96 percent contained; more crews released

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:28:38 GMT

     As of Tuesday, May 2, approximately 40 personnel (three engines, one handcrew and miscellaneous overhead) will remain assigned to the incident.

     As of Tuesday, May 2, approximately 40 personnel (three engines, one handcrew and miscellaneous overhead) will remain assigned to the incident.

    •   
Powered by Frankly