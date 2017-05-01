What to know when making wildfire evacuation plan

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.
For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.
As of Tuesday, May 2, approximately 40 personnel (three engines, one handcrew and miscellaneous overhead) will remain assigned to the incident.
As of Tuesday, May 2, approximately 40 personnel (three engines, one handcrew and miscellaneous overhead) will remain assigned to the incident.
The fire burned an area more than twice the size of the city of Oro Valley. Nearly 47,000 acres burned, and the price tag for the attack sits around $6.8 million. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 94 percent contained.
The fire burned an area more than twice the size of the city of Oro Valley. Nearly 47,000 acres burned, and the price tag for the attack sits around $6.8 million. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 94 percent contained.
Kief Manning, owner of Kief - Joshua Vineyards, says the hundreds of firefighters on the front lines of the Sawmill Fire saved his vineyard, along with lots of property.
Kief Manning, owner of Kief - Joshua Vineyards, says the hundreds of firefighters on the front lines of the Sawmill Fire saved his vineyard, along with lots of property.
With temperatures heating up outside, there's no better time to give your oven a rest.
With temperatures heating up outside, there's no better time to give your oven a rest.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
Damaso Lopez is believed to be locked in a dispute with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons for control of the cartel's territories.
Damaso Lopez is believed to be locked in a dispute with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons for control of the cartel's territories.
People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.
People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is in its second year of a three-year study looking at different options for a 280-mile route between Wickenburg and Nogales.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is in its second year of a three-year study looking at different options for a 280-mile route between Wickenburg and Nogales.
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
A public proposal went awry.
A public proposal went awry.
If a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop enters a guilty plea to a federal charge, state charges against him would be dropped, according to a plea agreement.
If a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop enters a guilty plea to a federal charge, state charges against him would be dropped, according to a plea agreement.