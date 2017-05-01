ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

Damaso Lopez is believed to be locked in a dispute with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons for control of the cartel's territories.
Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.
Over the weekend officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Tucson man and a woman from Nogales after they attempted to smuggle more than 56 pounds of hard drugs across the border into the U.S., according to a recent release.
The woman who admitted to shaking an Oro Valley 10-month-old while babysitting has been sentenced on a child abuse charge.
The suspect rode a BMX bike to the Hughes Federal Credit Union at 7970 N. Thornydale Road at about 10:50 a.m. on March 15.
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
A public proposal went awry.
If a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop enters a guilty plea to a federal charge, state charges against him would be dropped, according to a plea agreement.
