CBP officers stop meth and fentanyl smuggling attempts over the weekend

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Officers removed more than 50 packages of meth from a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Officers removed more than 50 packages of meth from a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Over the weekend officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Tucson man and a woman from Nogales after they attempted to smuggle more than 56 pounds of hard drugs across the border into the U.S., according to a recent release. 

Both smuggling attempts happened this weekend at the Port of Nogales. The first happened on Saturday, April 29 when a 37-year-old Tucson man was pulled for a secondary inspection at the Morley pedestrian crossing.  According to the release CBP officers found more than a pound of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $3,300 and less than a pound of fentanyl, estimated to be worth $32,000, hidden in the man's groin area. 

The second smuggling attempt was stopped on Sunday, April 30 at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, when a 21-year-old Nogales woman's vehicle was pulled for secondary inspection.  A CBP drug sniffing K9 helped officers find more than 54 pounds of methamphetamine hidden throughout the vehicle.  The drugs were worth an estimated $162,000.  

According to the release the drugs and vehicle involved were seized, while both suspects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

