UA students show off projects at Engineering Design Day

These U of A inventors won Raytheon's award of ''Best overall Design'' with their tree-pollinating drones. (Source: Tucson News Now)

More than 500 University of Arizona students showed off their skills on Monday at the UA’s Engineering Design Day.

For many students the annual showcase can lead to job offers or their products can go on to be used around the world.

Hundreds of UA students showcased their creations on Monday aimed at improving health, safety and national security among other things. Some projects were designed to save lives while others may save time and money.

The team who took home Raytheon’s top prize of “Best Overall Design” and a $2,500 dollar check, created a system to pollinate Medjool Date Trees from the air by using a Phantom One drone.

The drone is equipped with a 60 gram pollen canister that pollinates twelve trees at a time. The team said their tree-pollinating drones will revolutionize the farming industry. The inventors said they were honored to win best design and that their system cuts the typical farming workforce in half.

“With our system we cut down a lot in labor and also for safety reasons a lot of people now don’t have to go into these palm trees which are actually very spiky and hard to get into the spays,” UA student, Sara Harders said.

“It feels really good. Like all of our hard work paid off and it was all worth it,” UA Student, Fatemah Alabdullah said.

The team now plans to explore the possibility of getting a patent on their project in the future.

