TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do for Mother's Day

This weekend is all about Mom! And there's a lot happening this weekend to make her feel special on her special day.

RITZ-CARLTON, DOVE MOUNTAIN (15000 North Secret Springs Drive, Marana, AZ 85658):

Celebrate Mother’s Day, May 14, with a special edition of its lavish Brunch Buffet at CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar.

Highlights of the annual dining celebration will include breakfast and lunch favorites, made-to-order sushi, a carving station, raw bar, dessert display, and more.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the brunch is priced at $90 for adults and $36 for children 12 years old and under, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.

Reservations are required and may be made at 520-572-3401.

TUCSON BOTANICAL GARDENS (2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712):

Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14. Brunch at Cafe Botanica is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations are highly recommended.

For Mother’s Day reservations, please call the Cafe Botanica main office directly at 520-884-5033.

MAYNARDS MARKET & KITCHEN (400 N Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701):

Take mom to a Mother’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A three-course meal with delicious featured entrees to make the celebration even more enjoyable.

Reservations are highly recommended. Make reservations online, or by calling (520) 545-0577.

AGUSTIN KITCHEN (100 South Avenida del Convento #150, Tucson, AZ 85745):

Treat your mom to a special Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out the menu here.

Reservations recommended: 520-398-5382

TOHONO CHUL GARDEN BISTRO (7366 Paseo del Norte Tucson, AZ 85704):

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on Sunday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

$47.50 per person; $15.50 children 11 and under.

Reservations are recommended, please call 520-742-6455 x501

LODGE ON THE DESERT (306 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711):

Take her to the delectable Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at the charming Lodge on the Desert Boutique Hotel and Restaurant, Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Brunch Buffet is $48 for adults or $24 for children 8-12 years old (tax and 20 percent gratuity not included). A children’s menu will be available for children under 8 years old.

Reserve your table today by calling (520) 320-2014, or make an online reservation at LodgeOnTheDesert.com.

Mothers Day Menu 2017 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

ARIZONA-SONORA DESERT MUSEUM: Sunday, May 14

Mother's Day Brunch

All mothers receive a rose and complimentary mimosa. The buffet runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plenty of time for you to wander through the Museum and visit with our animated animals.

The buffet is $39 for adults and $22 for kids. Curious what delicious food will be served?

Browse the buffet here http://www.desertmuseum.org/visit/mothersday.php

REID PARK ZOO (3400 Zoo Court, Tucson, AZ 85716):

Mother’s Day Breakfast Sunday, May 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Treat your Mom to a special day at the Zoo. Start off the morning with a delicious breakfast, (including a mimosa!), then take a stroll through the Zoo and watch the Zoo’s animal moms get special treats to celebrate Mother’s Day. You can stop at our Mother’s Day card station to make a card for your mom (or your favorite Zoo animal mom).

Need a fun and unique gift for Mom? Adopt a Zoo Animal! At the event, Mom will receive a certificate of adoption, an information sheet, her name on the animal’s web page, and a mini plush animal. Regularly $60 – Mother’s Day Special $30.

Register HERE.

MIMI'S CAFE

Celebrate Mom and those special to her by pampering her like they do in France, with a 3-Course Menu and Complimentary Raspberry Brown Butter Seasonal bread.

Mothers will also receive a wildflower seed card. This card has wildflower seeds embedded in it and is ready for planting at home.

At Mimi’s, celebrations never end, and all guests who visit Mimi’s on Mother’s Day will be invited back to celebrate with a free entrée* between May 15 through May 28, Mother’s Day in France.

Mimi’s opens at 7 am with their delicious breakfast menu and then beginning at 11 a.m., Mimi’s will offer a 3-course Mother’s Day menu for $18.99.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations and call their neighborhood Mimi’s for additional details.

*Mimi’s offer of a free entrée upon return visit through May 28 is with purchase of a second entrée and two beverages.

Mimi's Cafe - 120 South Wilmot Road Tucson, AZ 85711 (520) 747-7273

Mimi's Cafe - Tucson Mall 4420 Oracle Road Tucson, AZ 85705 (520) 690-9544

OLD TUCSON (Tucson Mountain Park, 201 Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85735):

Girls and women will be admitted free all weekend, Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, to enjoy all that Old Tucson has to offer.

Treat Mom to a Prime Rib Meal with all the trimmings. Served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Big Jake’s BBQ restaurant, cost is $18.95.

A special wine tasting will round out the day. Cost is $20.

Admission of $18.95 for adults (ages 12 and over) and $10.95 for children (ages 4 to 11).

For more information on Old Tucson click here: http://oldtucson.com/

MARANA - MOTHER'S DAY 5K (Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 W. Tangerine Farms Rd., Marana):

This year, celebrate Mother’s Day with a jaunt in the park. Marana’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day 5K , don't miss this casual, family-friendly walk/run beginning at beautiful Gladden Farms Park.

Every mom gets a rose at the finish line.

Register HERE for this year’s event on Saturday, May 13, starting at 9 am (check-in opens at 7:30 am).

RAWHIDE WESTERN TOWN & STEAKHOUSE (5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, AZ 85226):

Mother's Day Buffet at Rawhide on Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adults $23.95 per person + tax Children (Ages 4 - 12) $9.95 per child + tax Parties of eight or more are subject to a 12 percent service fee.

The regular Rawhide Steakhouse menu is not being offered on Mother's Day. Admission to Rawhide is FREE for Mother's Day! (Parking fee may be in place).

Reservations at (480) 502-5600 or email at reso@rawhide.com

