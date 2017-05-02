ADOT holding public meetings to discuss Interstate 11

The Arizona Department of Transportation is in its second year of a three-year study looking at different options for a 280-mile route between Wickenburg and Nogales.

Interstate 11 is still in its very early stages.

Before it takes another step forward, ADOT wants to hear from the public.

ADOT is holding several public meeting about the interstate, starting Tuesday, May 2.

The goal is to narrow down the routes to one or two options by 2018.

Laura Douglas, a spokeswoman for ADOT, said the addition of this highway could mean a boost in business for southern Arizona.

“As we see a lot of population growth and job growth for Pinal and Pima counties, this will allow Arizona to have one more option in interstates to not only connect to other regions but also to the global marketplace,” she said.

The locations and times of the public comment meetings are:

Tuesday, May 2 at the Arizona Riverpark Inn (777 W. Cushing Street, Tucson)

Wednesday, May 3 at Marana Middle School – cafeteria (11285 W. Grier Road, Marana)

Thursday, May 4 at Nogales High School – cafeteria (1905 N. Apache Boulevard, Nogales)

Wednesday, May 10 at Dorothy Powell Senior Adult Center – dining room (405 E. Sixth Street, Casa Grande)

Thursday, May 11 at the Wickenburg Community Center (160 N. Valentine Street, Wickenburg)

Tuesday, May 16 at the Buckeye Community Center – multipurpose room (201 E. Centre Avenue, Buckeye)

To read the latest study and meeting materials, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2pBroa9

Comments can also be posted through that site.

The comment period runs through June 2.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.