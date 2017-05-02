TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Pima County deputies need your help finding the "BMX Bandit." (Source: PCSD)

A little girl is OK after she was found wandering in a San Tan Valley neighborhood. (Source: PCSO)

TOP STORIES

1. PARENTS OF GIRL FOUND WANDERING IN SAN TAN VALLEY WON'T FACE CHARGES

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the parents of the 3-year-old girl found wandering the San Tan Valley area Monday morning, May 1, won't face any charges.

The PCSO said the girl's mother left the child at home with an older teen sibling while the father was on his way home from work.

"There was a miscommunication on who was looking after the 3-year old," the PCSO said in a news release. "We do not believe that there was any type of negligence."

Around 7:33 a.m., the child was found wandering the area of West Foothills Drive and North Butte and was taken to a PCSO substation.

At 10 a.m., a parent of the 3-year-old drove up to a deputy after seeing the PCSO post on Facebook asking for help in finding the girl’s parents.

2. UNITEDHEALTHCARE, NORTHWEST HOSPITAL FAIL TO REACH DEAL

Thousands of patients may be forced to find new doctors and hospital after United Healthcare and Northwest Hospital failed to reach a deal on a new contract.

According to a news release from UnitedHealthcare, as of Monday, May 1, Northwest Healthcare will no longer be an in-network care provider for employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plans through United Healthcare.

The issue was over disbursements, how much the hospital and doctors charge and how much they get paid.

Since the contract expired, many primary care physicians could be classified as “out of network," which means patients will need to find another doctor or pay out of pocket.

UnitedHealthcare serves 2 million customers in Arizona and, while it’s hard to estimate, it’s thought more than 20,000 patients could be affected just in the Northwest system.

3. POLICE NEED HELPING FINDING BMX BANDIT

Pima County deputies need help to identify the man who robbed the Hughes Federal Credit Union on Thornydale on March 15.

If you have any information, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

The suspect has been described as a white male, 20-30 years old, 5-foot-8 and 140-150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and black helmet, dark gray hoodie, gray cargo pants, black socks and gray shoes.

HAPPENING TODAY

YUM! Eight Jimmy John's sandwich shops in Tucson will offer $1 subs Tuesday, May 2 for Customer Appreciation Day, according to the company's website.

The offer is for the Nos. 1 through 6 subs, plus the JJBLT.

Tax is not included and the special price will be available from 4-8 p.m. at the following locations:

2575 N. Campbell Ave.

749 N. Park Ave.

2485 N Swan Suite 161

63 E. Congress St.

4356 N. Oracle Road

5411 E. Broadway Blvd.

6310 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Suite 100

7350 N La Cholla Blvd

WEATHER

Sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

We'll slowly warm up through the week, with the possibility of hitting 100 by Cinco de Mayo!

