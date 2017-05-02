Close look at conservation area closed by Sawmill Fire - Tucson News Now

Close look at conservation area closed by Sawmill Fire

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Las Cienegas National Conservation Area covers approximately 45,000 acres in parts of Pima and Santa Cruz counties. (Source: KOLD News 13) Las Cienegas National Conservation Area covers approximately 45,000 acres in parts of Pima and Santa Cruz counties. (Source: KOLD News 13)
LAS CIENEGAS NCA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The flames are long gone, but an area dedicated to conservation and preservation in southern Arizona remains closed because of the Sawmill Fire.

Las Cienegas National Conservation Area covers approximately 45,000 acres in parts of Pima and Santa Cruz counties. Close to 12,000 of those acres are now charred ground because of the recent wildfire.

"We are going to have to protect the burned area while it's healing," said Karen Simms, a manager of the area for the Bureau of Land Management.

The Sawmill Fire, which started southeast of Green Valley then pushed east through small communities north of Sonoita, closed access to Las Cienegas on Friday, April 28. That also closed off the nearby Empire Ranch, which dates back to the late 1800s.

Simms said it was incredible to see just how close the flames were to the buildings but stopped by the fire crews.

"It represents a really important part of history," she said. "Grass can grow back, trees can grow back, but we can't bring a historic building back."

Besides the historical significance, Empire Ranch set the scene for dozens of Westerns on television and film like 3:10 to Yuma, Bonanza, Gunsmoke and The Outlaw Josey Wales.

The Empire Ranch Foundation released the following statement: 

"The Empire Ranch Foundation is beyond thankful to the BLM and all the fire crews that worked so diligently to keep the 140 year old, historic Empire Ranch safe from the recent Sawmill Fire.  Even though the land around the ranch was scorched, the buildings remained untouched.  We are happy to say we will continue with our Docent-Led tours twice per month, once we are allowed to enter the property again."  

Surrounding the ranch is an area protected from development. The Bureau of Land Management established Las Cienegas NCA in 2000.

It's been closed since Friday, April 28 and will likely remain closed for the rest of the first week of May. Simms said BLM will survey the more than 18 square miles of burned land and assess what is safe to reopen.

She said the conservation area has always been open to the public, but she anticipates more interest now that so much of it has burned and even more of it was saved.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, the incident management team coordinating the effort against the Sawmill Fire relinquished its leadership role and returned control of the affected areas to their rightful state and federal agencies.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   

  • Arizona WildfiresWildfiresMore>>

  • Close look at conservation area closed by Sawmill Fire

    Close look at conservation area closed by Sawmill Fire

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-05-03 00:08:32 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    The Sawmill Fire, which started southeast of Green Valley then pushed east through small communities north of Sonoita, closed access to Las Cienegas National Conservation Area on Friday, April 28.

    The Sawmill Fire, which started southeast of Green Valley then pushed east through small communities north of Sonoita, closed access to Las Cienegas National Conservation Area on Friday, April 28.

  • What to know when making wildfire evacuation plan

    What to know when making wildfire evacuation plan

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-05-02 16:02:57 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire. 

    The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire. 

  • Goats step up to prevent wildfires in CA

    Goats step up to prevent wildfires in CA

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-05-02 04:34:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-05-02 05:23:43 GMT

     For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.

     For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.

    •   
Powered by Frankly