No deal between United Healthcare, Northwest Healthcare - Tucson News Now

No deal between United Healthcare, Northwest Healthcare

Patients who need to visit an emergency room can still go to Northwest Medical Center or Oro Valley Hospital, according to Dr. Thomas Biuso with UnitedHealthcare. (Source: KOLD News 13) Patients who need to visit an emergency room can still go to Northwest Medical Center or Oro Valley Hospital, according to Dr. Thomas Biuso with UnitedHealthcare. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The stalled contract talks between UnitedHealthcare Insurance and Northwest Healthcare affects 46,000 patients in Tucson.

Both sides says they're working to come to an agreement.  In the meantime, many could be forced to find new doctors, even a new hospital.

"Patients get caught in the business of health care," said Dr. Thomas Biuso with UnitedHealthcare. "..We ensure high-quality care, but at the same time you have the cost, that's the business of health care. So when you marry the two, you can get to the negotiating table and have trouble coming to an agreement."

Biuso says UHC patients who need to visit an emergency room can still go to Northwest Medical Center or Oro Valley Hospital. ER visits, along with admissions, will be covered, but may have a higher co-pay.

Northwest Healthcare released a statement that reads, in part, "As of midnight last night, Northwest Healthcare has been forced out of UnitedHealthcare’s network. We worked tirelessly through the weekend to try and come to a resolution in order to maintain vital patient access to our health system. Despite our significant compromise and request for a contract extension to continue working through the details, United has rejected every proposal we have offered.  Northwest Healthcare offered to tie all increases in reimbursement to United’s Value Based Care agreement.  United rejected that outright and every compromise we offered.  We understand this impacts our patients’ in-network access to care at Northwest Healthcare.  We will continue to try reach an amicable agreement with United that ensures our patients have the freedom to choose their providers and hospitals, while keeping out of pocket costs down."

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • HealthHealthMore>>

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-05-03 12:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-05-03 12:23:15 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-05-03 12:23:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-05-03 12:23:01 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

  • Backed by GOP leaders, moderate offers health bill revision

    Backed by GOP leaders, moderate offers health bill revision

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:53:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:53:00 GMT
    The bill is a top priority for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., since it embodies a long-standing GOP pledge to annul much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Source: Raycom Media)The bill is a top priority for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., since it embodies a long-standing GOP pledge to annul much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.

    A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.

    •   
Powered by Frankly