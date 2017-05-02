No deal between United Healthcare, Northwest Healthcare

Patients who need to visit an emergency room can still go to Northwest Medical Center or Oro Valley Hospital, according to Dr. Thomas Biuso with UnitedHealthcare. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The stalled contract talks between UnitedHealthcare Insurance and Northwest Healthcare affects 46,000 patients in Tucson.

Both sides says they're working to come to an agreement. In the meantime, many could be forced to find new doctors, even a new hospital.

"Patients get caught in the business of health care," said Dr. Thomas Biuso with UnitedHealthcare. "..We ensure high-quality care, but at the same time you have the cost, that's the business of health care. So when you marry the two, you can get to the negotiating table and have trouble coming to an agreement."

Biuso says UHC patients who need to visit an emergency room can still go to Northwest Medical Center or Oro Valley Hospital. ER visits, along with admissions, will be covered, but may have a higher co-pay.

Northwest Healthcare released a statement that reads, in part, "As of midnight last night, Northwest Healthcare has been forced out of UnitedHealthcare’s network. We worked tirelessly through the weekend to try and come to a resolution in order to maintain vital patient access to our health system. Despite our significant compromise and request for a contract extension to continue working through the details, United has rejected every proposal we have offered. Northwest Healthcare offered to tie all increases in reimbursement to United’s Value Based Care agreement. United rejected that outright and every compromise we offered. We understand this impacts our patients’ in-network access to care at Northwest Healthcare. We will continue to try reach an amicable agreement with United that ensures our patients have the freedom to choose their providers and hospitals, while keeping out of pocket costs down."

