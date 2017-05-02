Tech Expert Andy Taylor previews new Samsung smartphone

Months after recalling millions of phones that were exploding, Samsung is making a comeback with the Galaxy S8.

Our tech expert, Andy Taylor, gives you a look at the latest in smartphone technology. From the wrap-around screen to more memory, there are plenty of new features. Also, Andy shows how you can protect your new Galaxy. Even though the new phone is surrounded by Gorilla Glass it doesn’t mean it can’t be broken.

