Lettuce tell you about National Salad Month! - Tucson News Now

Lettuce tell you about National Salad Month!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

With temperatures heating up outside, there's no better time to give your oven a rest.

May is National Salad Month!

Chef Frank Palazzolo from Nonna Maria's Ristorante stops by Fox 11 Daybreak with a tasty salad recipe.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly