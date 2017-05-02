Tuesday Tails: Sugar Bear & Shea

Shea and Sugar Bear (Source: Tucson News Now)

This week Tuesday Tails are "Sugar Bear and Shea!"

Sugar Bear is a 9 year old terrier mix. She is an older gal that would do best in a calm home.

Shea is a one and half year old pit bull terrier mix. She is a loving pup that loves walks.

This lovable duo's adoption fees are waived. They will go home with all vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit. A $17 license fee applies to all dogs.

If you're interested in Sugar Bear or Shea, head to PACC 4000 North Silverbell Road or call them at (520)724-5900.

This Friday-Sunday all adoption fees are waived at PACC's 5 PetSmart Locations and main shelter.

For more information on these two pups and other adoptable pets, visit http://bit.ly/1KioBcC.

