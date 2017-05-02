Pima County tightens hands-free ordinance

By a narrow 3-2 margin, the Pima County Board of Supervisors strengthened the county's hands-free ordinance on Tuesday, May 2.

It was already illegal to text and drive in the county. Now, residents cannot use any handheld electronic device while driving unless they are using a hands-free setup.

Some of the exceptions include reporting an emergency or while on private property. Law enforcement and emergency personnel are also exempt, as long as it is for official duties.

The new law goes into effect June 1.

Supervisors Ally Miller, Sharon Bronson and Richard Elias voted for the ordinance while Ramón Valadez and Steve Christy opposed.

Pima Sheriff Mark Napier said he thinks the county's new ordinance will make the streets safer.

"We appreciate the Board of Supervisors passing this ordinance which will make Pima County roads a safer place," Napier said in a news release. "Distracted driving unfortunately contributes to accidents, damage and injuries. PCSD will take a sensible, educational and reasonable enforcement posture with respect to implementation of the ordinance."

Pima County joined Tucson and Oro Valley in toughening up hands-free laws.

Tucson''s hand-free law went into effect May 1, while Oro Valley's started Jan. 6.

Tucson's ordinance is a secondary offense, meaning law enforcement can't pull you over for it. It is a primary offense in Pima County and Oro Valley.

Tucson leaders have said they plan to review their ordinance to discuss the possibility of making it a primary traffic violation.

Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a texting law that prohibits teenagers from using hand-held devices for six months after getting their driver's license.

It was a baby step but the first step taken by Arizona to ban distracted driving.

The revised ordinance is below:

"A person may not use a handheld electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a street or highway unless that device is specifically designed or configured to allow hands-free use and is used in that manner."

